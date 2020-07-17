Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-69 maintenance resurfacing through Genesee County starts July 21

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAY:                                    I-69

CLOSEST CITIES:                  Burton Davison Flint     

START DATE:  Tuesday, July 21, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       September 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.4 million in hot mix asphalt (HMA) and concrete resurfacing, joint repairs, drainage work, and pavement marking improvements at various locations of I-69 in Genesee County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                     

I-69/I-75 interchange: Expect intermittent daytime and overnight lane closures on I-69 at the I-75 interchange. The eastbound I-69 ramp to northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed for up to five separate nights to accommodate paving, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Weather permitting, two overnight closures are planned for July 22 and 23. I-69 from Center Road to M-15: Drivers should expect single-lane closures during weekdays. Additional weekend lane closures should be expected 9 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of several roadways.

