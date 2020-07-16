Derby Barracks // Stolen Firearm Recovered from 1994 burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 94B202124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VSP St. Albans

VICTIM: Ellen Breult

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, VSP was made aware that a Swanton resident may have been in possession of one of the firearms stolen during the below incident. Upon further investigation it was confirmed and the resident voluntarily turned in the firearm, a Remington Shotgun. The firearm was returned to the owner on 07/16.

The Swanton resident who turned in the firearm was not involved in the burglary incident and only recently taken possession of the gun.

The burglary incident remains under investigation.

****************************************Original News Release****************************************************************

Press Release:

Vermont State Police

Trooper: S/T John J. Helfant

Date: October 13, 1994

Location: Rte 14 / Albany Vt

Incident: Burglary

Victim: Ellen Breault

-------------------------

State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the

Ellen/Bruce Beault residence on VT-14 in Albany. Stolen in the

burglary were a TV / VCR / 2-shotguns / a handgun and some

baseball/football cards. Anyone with information reference this

crime, should contact the Vt State Police