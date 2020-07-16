Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,394 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks // Stolen Firearm Recovered from 1994 burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 94B202124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling                             

STATION:   St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VSP St. Albans

 

 

VICTIM: Ellen Breult

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, VSP was made aware that a Swanton resident may have been in possession of one of the firearms stolen during the below incident. Upon further investigation it was confirmed and the resident voluntarily turned in the firearm, a Remington Shotgun. The firearm was returned to the owner on 07/16.

 

The Swanton resident who turned in the firearm was not involved in the burglary incident and only recently taken possession of the gun.

 

The burglary incident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

****************************************Original News Release****************************************************************

 

Press Release:

                           Vermont State Police

 

Trooper:                 S/T John J. Helfant

 

Date:                    October 13, 1994

 

Location:                Rte 14 / Albany Vt

 

Incident:                Burglary

 

 

Victim:                  Ellen Breault

 

 

-------------------------

 

State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the

Ellen/Bruce Beault residence on VT-14 in Albany.  Stolen in the

burglary were a TV / VCR / 2-shotguns / a handgun and some

baseball/football cards.  Anyone with information reference this

crime, should contact the Vt State Police

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks // Stolen Firearm Recovered from 1994 burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.