Derby Barracks // Stolen Firearm Recovered from 1994 burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 94B202124
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: VSP St. Albans
VICTIM: Ellen Breult
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, VSP was made aware that a Swanton resident may have been in possession of one of the firearms stolen during the below incident. Upon further investigation it was confirmed and the resident voluntarily turned in the firearm, a Remington Shotgun. The firearm was returned to the owner on 07/16.
The Swanton resident who turned in the firearm was not involved in the burglary incident and only recently taken possession of the gun.
The burglary incident remains under investigation.
****************************************Original News Release****************************************************************
Press Release:
Vermont State Police
Trooper: S/T John J. Helfant
Date: October 13, 1994
Location: Rte 14 / Albany Vt
Incident: Burglary
Victim: Ellen Breault
-------------------------
State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the
Ellen/Bruce Beault residence on VT-14 in Albany. Stolen in the
burglary were a TV / VCR / 2-shotguns / a handgun and some
baseball/football cards. Anyone with information reference this
crime, should contact the Vt State Police