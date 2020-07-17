Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
KSI RELEASES VISUAL FOR “KILLA KILLA” FEATURING AIYANA LEE

WATCH [HERE]

GLOBAL PREMIERE OF OFFICIAL VIDEO VIA YOUTUBE TOOK PLACE TODAY AT 3PM BST

RAPPER TEASES COLLABORATION FOR NATHAN DAWE’S NEW SUMMER ANTHEM “LIGHTER” OUT NEXT FRIDAY

“DISSIMULATION” IS THE BIGGEST DEBUT STUDIO ALBUM RELEASED IN 2020 SO FAR

Turns out KSI really can do it all - Daily Star

7/10
Dissimulation is an excellent body of work - Clash


KSI has dropped the official visual for “Killa Killa” featuring Aiyana Lee from his critically acclaimed debut solo album “Dissimulation”. In a global premiere on YouTube Music, KSI interacted with fans on a brand-new live chat feature to celebrate the worldwide release. This follows the recent announcement that “Dissimulation” is the biggest debut studio album released in 2020 so far, according to The Official Charts Company. “Killa Killa” ft. Aiyana Lee is out now and available on all streaming platforms via BMG [HERE].

Teaming up with Aiyana Lee, niece of the legendary David Ruffin, “Killa Killa” is the track that shows how KSI is killing the game in more ways than one. When he puts his mind to something, he normally succeeds. This song is a reminder that the British-born entertainer quickly evolved from YouTube sensation (with over 30 million subscribers), to a bonafide, respected artist.

The music phenomenon possesses the third most-followed music channel in the UK behind Ed Sheeran and One Direction with a combined social media reach of over 50 million and 6 billion views on YouTube.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR “KILLA KILLA” FT. AIYANA LEE [HERE]

KSI RELEASES VISUAL FOR “KILLA KILLA” FEATURING AIYANA LEE

