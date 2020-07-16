Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wild Barn Coffee Introduces a High-Altitude Attitude in a Can of Nitro Cold-Brew Coffee

Boulder, CO. Coffee Company Focuses on Three Organic Ingredients, Two Important Mantras and One Ice-Cold Can

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee+Goji Berries+Cacao Nibs+Adventure+Fun

Imagined and developed by an adventure-seeking, female-duo whose passion for the great outdoors is matched only by their love for a great tasting cold brew coffee, Wild Barn Coffee was born with a dedicated mission to brew the highest quality coffee created to boost energy, promote overall wellbeing and aid in post-fun activity. Of equal importance to taste, attitude, and health, was that the beans must be produced using only forest-friendly methods of coffee production.

A tall order for any coffee company to launch successfully, but one that was achieved by Jenny Verrochi and Alyssa Evans, co-dreamers and founders of Wild Barn Coffee. This Boulder-based coffee company discovered that their dream would become a reality by using a simple formula to achieve its goals and capture them in one ice-cold can that is sugar-free, dairy-free and needing just three simple ingredients:

❖ Organic Coffee
❖ Organic Goji Berries
❖ Organic Cacao Nibs

With all ingredients combined, Wild Barn Coffee delivers a unique flavor profile that is best described by the company’s founders: “It starts with a creamy sip through a frothy nitro head, followed by a whisper of superfood sweetness, and is topped by a bold brew that’s as smooth as the dickens.”

In addition to the distinctive blend and ingredients, it was important that Wild Barn Coffee was more than just a great can of Nitro Cold-Brew, as it was always meant to have a strong connection to those that celebrate the outdoors and adventure. “When I designed the logo, packaging and ultimately the entire can, it was critical that we captured our vision to speak to a new generation of coffee drinkers,” explains Evans. It was exciting to be the person that was able to take our collective vision and literally create a brand that celebrated the lifestyle that we lived every day.”

Featuring beans produced off-grid at a carbon neutral process facility in the Yoro Biological Corridor in Central America, Wild Barn Coffee partners with Cafe Solar (www.cafesolar.com) to source and secure the beans to formulate their distinct cold can recipe. Sourcing from Café Solar guarantees that each purchase of a Wild Barn Coffee product supports the introduction of solar/biofuel processing and forest-friendly coffee plantations in harmony with tropical forests and the four national parks within the Yoro Biological Corridor.

Currently found in select Colorado based stores and markets, Wild Barn Coffee can be purchased online and shipped in 6 or 12 pack cases: https://wildbarncoffee.com/shop

