Sports Bar Tech Platform KonekTV Secures Series Seed Funding of $2.5 Million

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing sports betting to bars across the country, KonekTV has secured its Series Seed funding of $2.5 million from a group of institutional investors. Co-Founders Seth Schorr and Sameer Gupta designed KonekTV to usher in a new era of fandom, and acclimatize the “betting curious” into the world of sports betting. KonekTV closes its Series Seed round of funding with investments from Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment’s Sixers Innovation Lab, Pipeline Capital and The New York Angels. After establishing itself in the Las Vegas sports betting community. KonekTV will use the funding to continue to expand its platform nationwide.KonekTV is a streaming sports platform that is easily installed via an HDMI device to any existing TV screen. KonekTV’s flagship channel is “Sports Book” and brings the excitement of the Las Vegas Sports Book to your local sports bar. KonekTV Sports Book is currently live at Caesars’ casinos nationwide and other major casinos, as well as the most popular sports bars in Las Vegas and New Jersey.“KonekTV was born out of my frustration as a sports bar owner and casino operator. The ‘living room’ experience kept getting better, while the content options at our sports bars and books stayed the same,” said Co-Founder and CEO Seth Schorr. “Our goal is to give bar owners an innovative solution to drive visitation, encouraging guests to stay longer and spend more.”“Our mission is to bridge the physical-and-digital divide at venues,” said Co-Founder and COO Sameer Gupta. “Sports bars use KonekTV’s best-in-class technology to leapfrog into the digital age, attracting the modern, mobile sports fan. We use artificial intelligence to make sure the right content is on sports bar TVs, translating to more engagement and bigger checks.”"Our flagship sports lounge, The Book at The LINQ, uses KonekTV to stay on the cutting-edge," said Walt Fales, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development at Caesars Entertainment. "Our guests enjoy KonekTV's stats and analytics that give them more insight about the games they are betting on. We have expanded KonekTV to Caesars properties in Indiana and Mississippi."KonekTV has partnered with Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) to distribute throughout the United States. JHP is the premier distributor of premium sports content to sports bars, casual-dining restaurants, casinos, and universities, with relationships with more than 8,000 venues in the United States. JHP is the world’s foremost authority on creating the unique experiences that drive fans to bars and restaurants.For more information and additional press materials visit www.konektv.com ###About KonekTV:KonekTV is a streaming sports platform for sports bars, casinos and retail venues. Its flagship channel, KonekTV Sports Book, is active at the most prominent sports books and sports bars across the United States. KonekTV’s team includes engineers and experts from the top sports betting and streaming technology companies in the world, representing decades of experience in the gaming, hospitality, sports betting, and fantasy sports space.About Seth Schorr, Co-Founder/CEOOwner/operator of casinos, hotels, restaurants and bars, Seth is a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry and at the forefront of the “casino of the future” discussion. As President of Fifth Street Gaming and Founder of the Sports Gambling Innovation Fund, Schorr continues to conceptualize and implement attractions designed for the next generation of casinos and their guests.About Sameer Gupta, Co-Founder/COOSerial entrepreneur and technologist, Sameer specializes in designing and developing technology to improve human-computer interaction, which has included platforms such as Golfstream, RivalMe and SimpleC. His areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, sports stats, analytics, betting and has patented multiple inventions in the sports tech and gambling space.Media Contact:



