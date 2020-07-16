Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inter-Instrastate Coordination | Nebraska Department of Education

Section 1304(b)(3) requires State Education Agencies (SEA)s to use Migrant Education Program funds to promote interstate and intrastate coordination of services to migrant children.  This effort must include, but is not limited to, providing educational continuity through the timely transfer of pertinent school records, including health information. Interstate and intrastate coordination helps reduce the effects of educational disruption that migrant children incur as a result of repeated moves.

Interstate coordination refers to collaborative activities undertaken by two or more States to improve the education of migrant children in those States.  Ideally, this term refers to the collaborative activities that two or more States assume to improve the education of migrant children who move between those States.

Intrastate coordination refers to efforts involving two or more local operating agencies within a State to improve educational services to migrant children in that State.  The SEA may facilitate these efforts among local operating agencies or the local operating agencies may conduct them directly.

