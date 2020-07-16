F3 Tech in Search of Leading AgTech and Aquaculture Portfolio Companies
Advanced Agriculture Technology and Land-Based Aquaculture are the most rapidly evolving sectors in our portfolio.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, is in search of leading early-stage companies to provide innovative solutions for its industrial partners related to Agriculture and Aquaculture. Companies involved in Alternative Feed, Fish species diversification, Advanced Chemical Discovery and Livestock Genetics are part of the focus for this year’s Accelerator.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers up to $150,000 in funding and professional services valued at $250,000 available in Q3 of 2020 for qualified companies. The F3 Tech Accelerator requires no equity from participating companies, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies.
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program was launched three years ago to advance innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors.
“Advanced Agriculture Technology and Land-Based Aquaculture are the most rapidly evolving sectors in our portfolio. There is a revolution that is transitioning biotech and software applications into agriculture that is leading investment from industry venture firms” stated Chris Hlubb, Program Director of F3 Tech Accelerator Program.
At the end of the program, the portfolio company with the greatest ability to obtain investment and generate revenue will be awarded $25,000.
The deadline to apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is August 1, 2020. Finalists will be announced August 24, 2020. The Accelerator Program starts September 8, 2020.
To apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-application/. Program guidelines are outlined here: https://f3tech.org/accelerator-guidelines/.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.
F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.
For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
