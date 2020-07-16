TDOC Partners With TSU For Agricultural Program

TDOC currently uses the land for vegetable and produce truck patches and managing large swaths of grasslands that were being regularly mowed but otherwise unused. TDOC has incorporated this endeavor into the current agricultural/maintenance programs for inmates. ,This effort also provides valuable programming and education opportunities for TSU students.

“The TSU-TDOC hay production partnership supports the small-scale cattle research programs at TSU, benefiting the animal science students and livestock producers.” TSU Professor, Dr. Richard Browning said.

“We are pleased to extend educational opportunities to the TDOC population through this joint agricultural endeavor.”

The new partnership is supported by the TDOC middle region farm team comprised of inmates and staff. They’ve enjoyed learning about new processes and agricultural techniques, all while offsetting costs to the State of Tennessee.