Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,384 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Partners With TSU For Agricultural Program

TDOC currently uses the land for vegetable and produce truck patches and managing large swaths of grasslands that were being regularly mowed but otherwise unused.  TDOC has incorporated this endeavor into the current agricultural/maintenance programs for inmates. ,This effort also provides valuable programming and education opportunities for TSU students.

 “The TSU-TDOC hay production partnership supports the small-scale cattle research programs at TSU, benefiting the animal science students and livestock producers.” TSU Professor, Dr. Richard Browning said.

 “We are pleased to extend educational opportunities to the TDOC population through this joint agricultural endeavor.”

The new partnership is supported by the TDOC middle region farm team comprised of inmates and staff. They’ve enjoyed learning about new processes and agricultural techniques, all while offsetting costs to the State of Tennessee.

You just read:

TDOC Partners With TSU For Agricultural Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.