Out for Undergrad(O4U) Responds to COVID Crisis with Fourth Round Admissions
Recognizing the impact of COVID-10 on undergraduate job placement, O4U is offering a historic 4th round of admissions to Fall ConferencesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) is pleased to announce a fourth, strategic round of admissions for its Engineering, Tech, and Marketing conferences. From July 27th through August 9th, O4U will reopen its Fall conference application in response to demonstrable interest and in recognition of the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 and civil rights crises on our students. This “Support Round” aims to encourage the candidacy of intersectional LGBTQ+ students to the O4U conferences and to their respective professional fields.
O4U Executive Director Dr. Cindi Love said, “Our decision to offer a late round is centered on the needs of undergraduates who are weathering an economic crisis, increased risk of fewer job and internship openings, disruption of campus and home life due to shelter-in-place orders. Recent events deepened our reflection on changes we should make in our recruitment and admissions process to better support students already impacted by minoritized stress. We believe the fourth round improves our practice, provides access to more students and helps those students experiencing the deepest challenges. Using a model tested by our Engineering Conference in 2019 in which the student cohort of people of color reached 68%, we hope to see similar improvements across all conferences.”
In May, O4U transitioned to an all-digital model for its Fall 2020 conferences. This model allowed for the safety of volunteers, students, and sponsors, and retained all elements of previous O4U events — a rigorous and highly competitive admissions process, a fully curated resume book, keynotes, industry sessions, career fairs. O4U has also added a year-round job board and mentoring as well as pre-conference networking.
Chandra Sahu, Conference Lead of the 2020 Marketing Conference, said, “I have never been prouder to volunteer with Out For Undergrad. In the past several months, we have undergone a digital transformation which enables us to serve more students, more often, more personally — throughout the COVID crisis and beyond. Our Support Round offering is a reflection of O4U’s ethos — we seek to elevate student outcomes and meet students where they are with the support they deserve and the community and care they’ve come to expect.”
The application portal will reopen at www.outforundergrad.org for the Support Round on July 27th at 12:00pm PST and close on August 9th at 11:59pm PST.
About Out for Undergrad:
Out for Undergrad is one of the nation’s premiere LGBTQ+ career development organizations with nearly all of its sponsors exceeding 100 on the HRC index.
We invite high-achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates to our four, industry-specific conferences where they learn to navigate the nuances of a diverse corporate environment. In providing them with these resources, we help shape their professional skills, careers, and ultimately lives.
