John Michael Montgomery joins American Pure CBD and sits down with CEO, Kyle Wilson for Q&A
The product has helped me tremendously and I am here to tell you if you are thinking about trying CBD or have tried CBD, try American Pure, it’s the highest quality CBD on Earth.”LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Michael Montgomery recently joined forces with Josh Tarter Companies, American Pure. Kyle Wilson, CEO of American Pure sat down with John Michael to provide readers the backstory on how a business entrepreneur and a country music legend came to be partners in the hemp and CBD industry.
— John Michael Montgomery
KW: Thanks for sitting down with me today to discuss American Pure and how you became involved.
JMM: Hi everyone! John Michael Montgomery here. I’m happy to share with everyone why I got involved with American Pure.
The entertainment industry requires a lot of time on the road and traveling all over the world can be very stressful and painful on the body both physically and mentally, especially as I get older . I was looking for relief options and started researching CBD.
KW: When you began researching hemp and CBD, what stuck out, what surprised you?
JMM: I didn't know a whole lot about hemp or CBD, but I had heard about it and so I started looking into it. Come to find out, there is a lot to know. After doing my research, I found that there were a few things that were important to know, for example;
The product must be full spectrum to get all the benefits from CBD. Most products on the market are made from isolate, which is where processors turn the hemp extract into powder.
After doing more research I found that many brands on the market get their product from hemp processors who buy hemp from all over the world. They are just buying whatever is in the bottle and placing their label on it and selling it to consumers. No oversight, just selling their private label product. This really made me think twice about trying CBD.
To make matters worse, I found out about all the farm contracts that were broken last year. These large hemp processors had signed contracts with farmers, totaling tens of millions of dollars and failed to pay a lot of the farmers. Some of these farmers had grown other agricultural crops for many years and gave all that up because they had large contracts to fulfill. Growing up and working on many farms in central KY this obviously bothered me tremendously.
KW: So after finding all that out and learning more about the industry. What did you do then?
JMM: I wanted to try CBD and see if it helped my pain, but at the same time I did not want to support organizations who treated our great farmers so unfairly. I just didn't know what to do.
Then, finally I found an organization that I could get behind. That is when you and I started talking about the possibility of joining the American Pure team that puts Farmers First. That means many things like;
1) Farm managers who help farmers identify which strains to grow.
2) The farm managers show farmers how to grow hemp organically.
3) There’s a team of scientists and chemists who formulate products and last, but most importantly they have paid 100% of farmer contracts.
It was important to me to help farmers get paid. I have great confidence in our team and our customers know exactly what they are putting in their bodies. There is no guessing.
KW: Any last thoughts you’d like to leave our readers with?
JMM: The product has helped me tremendously and I am here to tell you, if you are thinking about trying CBD or have tried CBD, try American Pure, it’s the highest quality CBD on Earth!
If you'd like to learn more about American Pure, visit us online at american-pure.com
John Michael Montgomery talks American Pure CBD