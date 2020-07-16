Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”) announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.  The call can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 800-374-0137
   
Live participant dial-in (international): 904-685-8013
   
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 1198789

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2020.  The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in:

Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic):  855-859-2056
   
Replay participant dial-in (international):  404-537-3406
   
Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 1198789

About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Contact: Richard A. Costello
Chief Financial Officer
(469) 573-6755

Primary Logo

