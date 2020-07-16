Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Old Wilmington Road to Close Next Week for Base Repair in West Caln, Sadsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Old Wilmington Road will be closed and detoured between Route 340 (Kings Highway) and Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) in West Caln and Sadsbury townships, Chester County, on Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM for mechanized base repair by Chester County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 340 (Kings Highway), Route 10 (Octorara Trail) and Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

