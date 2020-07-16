Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,414 in the last 365 days.

Habitat project to affect river access at Jelm WHMA

Laramie -

Anglers should be aware of a river restoration project on the Laramie River at the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) beginning in mid-July. The project will address channel stability and habitat enhancements for trout throughout 3,000-linear-feet of the river.

The Laramie River - Jelm Restoration project is located on the upstream (south) public fishing easement portion of the Jelm WHMA. Over the years, several landowners along the fishing easement have expressed concern over bank erosion, channel instability, and trout habitat. In 2018, the Laramie River cut off a large meander bend on the upstream end of the fishing easement. In addition, the Badger Creek Fire in 2018 increased the amount of fine sediments into this reach of the river.

The project will involve some channel realignment, grade control, toe-wood bank stabilization, and pool and riffle enhancements. A narrower, deeper channel will aid in the transport of fine sediments from the wildfire area. Deeper pools created with toe wood will enhance fish cover during low flow periods. An irrigation diversion at the upstream end will be re-activated to provide water to an adjacent pasture.

Anglers should be aware that heavy equipment will prevent access to the river at the upper portion of the fishing easement, and should expect temporary reduced water clarity due to sediment from the project. The project will last through mid-October, when it will cease while brown trout spawn. Construction will then begin again in early December.

Partners for the project include the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Laramie Rivers Conservation District, the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming Water Development Commission, and a private landowner. For more information about the Jelm WHMA visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/WHMA/WHMA/Jelm                                                    

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Habitat project to affect river access at Jelm WHMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.