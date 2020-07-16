Stamford Uniform & Linen Announces Post on Spa Linen Services Needs in Westchester Post-Covid-19
Stamford Uniform and Linen is proud to announce a new post to its blog focusing on the needs of spa and salon linen services after the Coronavirus.
Stamford Uniform and Linen, a service that has been reviewed as one of the best linen services in Westchester County and the New York City suburbs, is proud to announce a new post to its blog focusing on the needs of spa and salon linen services in the aftermath of the Coronavirus.
— Paul McDonald
As the New York City metro area struggles to reopen in the aftermath of the Coronavirus, many spa owners are struggling to keep up with the incredible demand for linens in their businesses. Many now need multiples of towels, sheets, uniforms, and other cloth-based products for their staff and their customers.
“We are excited to partner with spa owners, salon proprietors, and even the owners of massage therapy clinics as we reboot the economy of Westchester county,” explained Paul McDonald, CEO of Stamford Uniform and Linen. “Our new post outlines some of the ways that business owners can outsource their linen needs to us, and thereby reopen for business more easily.”
Spa, salan, and massage therapy clinic owners interested in reviewing the update can visit https://www.stamfordlinen.com/blog/spa-linen-service-post-covid/. In addition, persons who would like a zero cost quote on linen service needs in Westchester county can visit https://www.stamfordlinen.com/free-estimate-contact/.
LINEN SERVICE NEEDS FOR SPAS, SALONS, AND MASSAGE THERAPISTS NORTH OF NEW YORK CITY
Here is the background on this release. Life is beginning to return to normal here in Westchester County, New York. Whether the business is in White Plains or Hartsdale, Yonkers or Larchmont, or anywhere else in the area north of New York City, owners are fortunate to have the opportunity to begin to reopen their business post Covid-19. However, nowadays business owners will need to use a lot more linens than they did before the pandemic hit. Many spa owners as well as those who run massage therapy offices or salons are finding that whereas before COVID-19 they used just a few linens, now they use quite a few more linen products than they did before. How so? First, their employees may be wearing uniforms or other types of coveralls and need to change them between clients. For example, many skincare spas are now requiring employees to change their outer uniforms between each and every customer. This means a quintupling in demands for these linen products. Second, the use of towels and sheets has also dramatically increased. Each customer might have used just one or two towels before COVID-19 and now they are using multiples. Third, there is the end-of-the-day clean up. Many spas are now having a very thorough cleaning before and after each day’s work.
ABOUT STAMFORD UNIFORM AND LINEN
Stamford Uniform and Linen (https://www.stamfordlinen.com/) is a top-rated linen and uniform delivery service serving the New York City area. Stamford Uniform and Linen offers pickup and delivery service for NYC locations, including Brooklyn and Manhattan. Stamford Uniform provides affordable and quick delivery of employee uniforms, including chef’s whites, waiter uniforms, hostess shirts, and bartender aprons. A top laundry service in Stamford can provide pressed tablecloths and linen napkins for Brooklyn restaurants. The company services small and large hotels, restaurants and other eateries. To contact the best uniform and linen supply service, go to the website.
