Deborah Cherrey Releases "She Rises For Tomorrow: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World"
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Deborah Cherrey who has contributed to this collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve taken action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.
Deborah’s career as a certified life coach, Reiki Master Teacher and energy healer has seen her help clients create the life of their dreams by moving towards goals with the proper mind-set. She is particularly passionate about helping single mothers overcome their unique challenges to enjoy a rich fulfilled life and prove that they can truly have it all. This latest venture is an expression of this wish and her way of bringing her message to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Deborah has taken part in this collaboration because she believes sharing her story of overcoming challenges can only inspire others. She believes, ‘There is unlimited potential in the world – You can do or achieve anything you want with the proper mindset!’
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women willing to lift them up as they climb the ladder together.
Deborah Cherrey
Deborah’s career as a certified life coach, Reiki Master Teacher and energy healer has seen her help clients create the life of their dreams by moving towards goals with the proper mind-set. She is particularly passionate about helping single mothers overcome their unique challenges to enjoy a rich fulfilled life and prove that they can truly have it all. This latest venture is an expression of this wish and her way of bringing her message to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Deborah has taken part in this collaboration because she believes sharing her story of overcoming challenges can only inspire others. She believes, ‘There is unlimited potential in the world – You can do or achieve anything you want with the proper mindset!’
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women willing to lift them up as they climb the ladder together.
Deborah Cherrey
Deborah Cherrey
+1 519-584-4681
email us here