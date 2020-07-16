Angie Ho Pang Announces "She Rises For Tomorrow: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World"
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Angie Ho Pang who has contributed to a collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve taken action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.
For years, Angie has been working in the corporate world - then she and her husband took the transformation to become entrepreneurs and now own a photography videography branding company winning awards and helping ambitious entrepreneurs all over the world scale their businesses through organic lead generation from Google and social media. Her success is built on her unique but strong working-relationship with her husband and she is passionate about seeing people reach success and what it can bring to them and their own family. This latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability enjoying time and location freedom – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
Angie has taken part in this collaboration to ‘Leave something tangible behind and be a force for good in this world’. However she is no stranger to collaboration. As her business is run with her husband Jason, her chapter of She Rises For Tomorrow will certainly feature a unique perspective on being a modern working woman, the challenges and triumphs of working alongside a partner and growing a business from the perspective of abundance and love.
Angie Ho Pang
For years, Angie has been working in the corporate world - then she and her husband took the transformation to become entrepreneurs and now own a photography videography branding company winning awards and helping ambitious entrepreneurs all over the world scale their businesses through organic lead generation from Google and social media. Her success is built on her unique but strong working-relationship with her husband and she is passionate about seeing people reach success and what it can bring to them and their own family. This latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability enjoying time and location freedom – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
The anthology format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
Angie has taken part in this collaboration to ‘Leave something tangible behind and be a force for good in this world’. However she is no stranger to collaboration. As her business is run with her husband Jason, her chapter of She Rises For Tomorrow will certainly feature a unique perspective on being a modern working woman, the challenges and triumphs of working alongside a partner and growing a business from the perspective of abundance and love.
Angie Ho Pang
Jason Pang Gallery
+852 9788 5164
email us here