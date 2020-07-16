Micro-Surfacing Project on Route 6 in Tioga County to Begin Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – A micro-surfacing project is set to begin next week in Sullivan Township, Tioga County. Work will take place on Route 6 (East Roosevelt Highway) starting at the intersection with Strange Road and will extend 5.3 miles east to the Bradford County line.

On Monday, July 20, the contractor, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Work will include micro-surfacing, rumble strip milling and line painting and is expected to be completed by early September, weather permitting.

Motorists may experience minor delays and are urged to drive with caution and be on the lookout for slow-moving or stopped vehicles.

Suit-Kote Corporation in the prime contractor on this $423,000 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

