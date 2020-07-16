Middlesex Barracks / Construction Site Thefts

VSP News Release-Incident

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

CASE#: 20A302954 (J.A. McDonald)

DATE/TIME: July 4th, 2020, at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 S. Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

REPORTED LOSS: $5,253.35

CASE#: 20A302952 (Kingsbury)

DATE/TIME: July 10th-13th 2020.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 Center Road, Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

REPORTED LOSS: $4,400

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance locating several tools that were stolen from two construction sites in Washington County this month. J.A. McDonald Inc. reported $5,253.35 worth of tools stolen on the night of July 4th, 2020, and Kingsbury Construction reported a loss of $4,400 worth of tools. Troopers believe these incidents are related. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

The items that were stolen are listed below.

Victim: J.A. McDonald Inc.

• 6,500 watt Honda generator

• 5,500 watt Yamaha generator

• Electric hand-held air compressor

• 6-inch sewer test balls (2)

Victim: Kingsbury

• Dewalt batteries (3)

• Dewalt chargers (3)

• Dewalt cordless grinder

• Dewalt corded 7-inch grinder

• Dewalt impact guns (2)

• K760 Husqvarna chop saw

• Klein meter

• Milwaukee bandsaw

• Milwaukee batteries (4)

• Milwaukee chargers (3)

• Milwaukee concrete drill (Hilti)

• Milwaukee fan

• Milwaukee impact gun

• Milwaukee drill

• Power shears

