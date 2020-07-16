Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Construction Site Thefts

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Isaac Merriam                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

CASE#: 20A302954 (J.A. McDonald)

DATE/TIME: July 4th, 2020, at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 S. Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

REPORTED LOSS: $5,253.35

 

CASE#: 20A302952 (Kingsbury)

DATE/TIME: July 10th-13th 2020.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 Center Road, Middlesex, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

REPORTED LOSS: $4,400

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance locating several tools that were stolen from two construction sites in Washington County this month. J.A. McDonald Inc. reported $5,253.35 worth of tools stolen on the night of July 4th, 2020, and Kingsbury Construction reported a loss of $4,400 worth of tools. Troopers believe these incidents are related. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

 

The items that were stolen are listed below.

 

 

Victim: J.A. McDonald Inc.

•            6,500 watt Honda generator

•            5,500 watt Yamaha generator

•            Electric hand-held air compressor   

•            6-inch sewer test balls (2)

 

 

Victim: Kingsbury

•            Dewalt batteries (3)

•            Dewalt chargers (3)

•            Dewalt cordless grinder

•            Dewalt corded 7-inch grinder

•            Dewalt impact guns (2)

•            K760 Husqvarna chop saw

•            Klein meter

•            Milwaukee bandsaw

•            Milwaukee batteries (4)

•            Milwaukee chargers (3)

•            Milwaukee concrete drill (Hilti)

•            Milwaukee fan

•            Milwaukee impact gun

•            Milwaukee drill

•            Power shears

 

 

Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)

 

