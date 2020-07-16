Middlesex Barracks / Construction Site Thefts
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
CASE#: 20A302954 (J.A. McDonald)
DATE/TIME: July 4th, 2020, at 2259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 S. Main Street, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
REPORTED LOSS: $5,253.35
CASE#: 20A302952 (Kingsbury)
DATE/TIME: July 10th-13th 2020.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 58 Center Road, Middlesex, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
REPORTED LOSS: $4,400
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance locating several tools that were stolen from two construction sites in Washington County this month. J.A. McDonald Inc. reported $5,253.35 worth of tools stolen on the night of July 4th, 2020, and Kingsbury Construction reported a loss of $4,400 worth of tools. Troopers believe these incidents are related. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
The items that were stolen are listed below.
Victim: J.A. McDonald Inc.
• 6,500 watt Honda generator
• 5,500 watt Yamaha generator
• Electric hand-held air compressor
• 6-inch sewer test balls (2)
Victim: Kingsbury
• Dewalt batteries (3)
• Dewalt chargers (3)
• Dewalt cordless grinder
• Dewalt corded 7-inch grinder
• Dewalt impact guns (2)
• K760 Husqvarna chop saw
• Klein meter
• Milwaukee bandsaw
• Milwaukee batteries (4)
• Milwaukee chargers (3)
• Milwaukee concrete drill (Hilti)
• Milwaukee fan
• Milwaukee impact gun
• Milwaukee drill
• Power shears
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
