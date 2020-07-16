Human Rights Organizations and Religious Communities Defend Shincheonji Amidst Litigation Related to the Coronavirus
International Human Rights Organizations and Religious Communities are raising their voices to support Shincheonji, Church of JesusNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Human Rights Organizations and Religious Communities are raising their voices to support Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group facing scrutiny due to the outbreak that took place in Daegu, South Korea.
According to a press release by the The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on April 8, 2020 titled, “USCIRF Condemns the Stigmatization of Religious Minorities during COVID-19 Pandemic” religious minorities have faced a surge of disdain. The press release states, “In many countries, governments have failed to protect vulnerable religious communities. In particular, Muslims in India and Cambodia as well as Shi’a Muslims in Pakistan have faced increased stigmatization in recent weeks because some of the earliest patients to test positive for COVID-19 in those countries came from these communities. In addition, local authorities in South Korea have filed lawsuits against the Shincheonji Church, alleging that it undermined public health measures, even though the Ministry of Health and Welfare stated publicly that the church has cooperated with the government’s efforts.
Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including the European Coordination of Associations and Individuals for Freedom of Conscience (CAP-LC) submitted a report to the United Nations to be reviewed during the 44th session in the UN Assembly Human Rights Council. The report is titled, “Scapegoating Members of Shincheonji for COVID-19 in the Republic of Korea.”
The report asserts, “The virus cannot be an excuse to violate human rights and religious liberty of hundreds of thousands of believers. Intolerance, violence, and discrimination against Shincheonji should be put to an end.”
Religious communities issued statements to advocate against the unfair treatment of Shincheonji.
Allama Syed Abdullah Tariq, President of World Organization of Religions and Knowledge in India mentioned the discrimination in his country. He said, “A group of Muslims here have also been charged for spreading the virus. The head of the group also asked their members to donate plasma. Those people who want to make authoritarian rule, they always need an imaginary enemy. They create an enemy to mobilize the public using the support from the media. Thus, the world community should stand up to make people aware of this discrimination.”
“I find it appalling that Shincheonji Church members had to go through such an ordeal. In all humility, one's religious affiliations should not determine how others treat that person. Therefore, I find that the sort of coercion, bullying, and afflictions faced by the Shincheonji community are not justified in the least. It is in stark contradiction with the International standards on freedom of religion,” said Keerti Lingayat, a teacher at the Palm Tree Academy in Rampur, India.
Recently, Chairman Lee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus encouraged its members who recovered from the COVID-19 to voluntarily join in donation of plasma. Shincheonji, Church of Jesus has been working with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) to begin the massive plasma donation promised by 4,000 of its members. There have been individual donations, but there has been some criticism on the delay. The members are ready and willing, but there have been some logistical roadblocks along the way. Facilities to accommodate and store the vast number of donations has proven challenging. The KCDC informed the church that three buses from the Korean Red Cross can be provided to collect plasma from 500 people.” Beginning 13 July to 17 July, a total of 500 members will donate plasma through the Korean Red Cross buses at the main gates of Kyungpook National University Hospital and there are more mass donations being planned in the near future.
Jane Jun
Cheonji News
+1 786-671-1366
email us here