InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Fluence by OSRAM Announce Two-Part Webinar Series for Cannabis Cultivators
Leading HVACD and lighting solutions companies collaborate to provide cannabis growers with tools to choose the right equipment for their businesses
HVACD and lighting equipment will likely be two of your largest expenses, so getting it right the first time is paramount to your success and profitability.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry leaders InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence) are excited to announce a two-part webinar series for cannabis cultivators and cultivation facility designers. The webinar series will provide a foundation for making important decisions surrounding lighting and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) equipment. The series will be broken into two parts focused on new construction and retrofitting an existing building. “Part One: Key Lighting and HVACD Decisions in New Build Planning” will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. CST.
— Adrian Giovenco, InSpire Transpiration Solutions
“The most important decision a cultivator or facility owner makes is one that defines their limits of production,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “The amount of healthy cannabis canopy in a grow room is directly tied to right-sizing your HVACD system. HVACD and lighting equipment will likely be two of your largest expenses, so getting it right the first time is paramount to your success and profitability.”
The first webinar in the series will prepare attendees to make smart decisions in the planning stage to make the most of new build opportunities. Speakers will discuss topics such as reviewing the science of plant biology and its interaction with light and temperature/humidity, selecting the right equipment early in the planning process and evaluating return on investment. They will illustrate how lighting decisions have a dramatic impact on HVACD planning and long-term operating expenses when it comes to cannabis cultivation.
“Identifying and formulating a lighting strategy is a critical first step in building a highly profitable, highly efficient cannabis facility,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Whether building new or retrofitting an existing facility, fostering collaboration between your lighting design and HVACD teams will ensure an operation is optimized from the outset, enabling growers to quickly initiate cultivation and start churning revenue.”
“Part One: Key Lighting and HVACD Decisions in New Build Planning” will be hosted by Robbie Batts of InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Aaron Fellabaum of Fluence. Batts is InSpire’s Chief Technology Officer and has significant experience in cultivation science, technology, engineering and construction. He has spent the past decade learning everything about the intersection of cannabis facility design and HVACD. Fellabaum is the Director of Strategic Accounts for Cannabis and Lighting Design Manager for Fluence in North America. Fellabaum has more than 15 years of experience collaborating with growers to optimize their growing facilities, adopt new technologies and implement innovative cultivation methods across multiple crops.
To learn more or to register for the webinar, visit: https://flu.bio/lighting-hvac-webinar-pt-1-inspire-pr.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from HVAC system design and build to constant commissioning and optimized SOPs required for cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
About Fluence by OSRAM
Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
