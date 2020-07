Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS) Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 Pandemic Virus)

Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer Kills 99.99% of germs & bacteria

Coronavirus Breaking News: Briotech, Inc. announces National Laboratory results confirming Briotech HOCl inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus.

“Briotech HOCl has already been proven effective against all types of pathogens. Now we have results from a world-class national laboratory re SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus"” — Rick Lockett, President of Briotech

WOODINVILLE , WA, USA, July 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS)Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19Pandemic Virus)Coronavirus Breaking News: Briotech, Inc. announces National Laboratory results confirming Briotech HOCl inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus.Briotech, Inc. today announced testing results released by the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada confirming Briotech’s US EPA Registered Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS), with Briotech HOCl,Briotech’s proprietary formulation of pure, stable, and authentic hypochlorous acid, inactivates theSARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19 at a rate of 99.96%. Briotech will be submittingthese results to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the EPA’s “List N” of approveddisinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. Briotech will also submit these test results to agenciesglobally in the EU, Canada, Australia, UAE, and Brazil.“Briotech HOCl has already been proven effective against all types of pathogens, including poliovirus,norovirus, MRSA, Salmonella, E. coli, Anthrax, and Candida. Now we have results from a world-classnational laboratory confirming that Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS), inactivates the SARS-CoV-2coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Pandemic Virus. We are quickly developing partnerships around theworld to broadly distribute this critically needed product.” said Rick Lockett, President of Briotech.Eric Rasmussen, MD, MDM, FACP, Briotech Chief Medical Officer, explained, “We once thoughtSARS-CoV-2 was a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, but intense global research over the pastsix months has revealed that the reality of COVID-19 is far more complex. Briotech has been followingthat science closely and we know that aerosols of the virus are important, and the mechanism of infectionhas perhaps less to do with touching hard surfaces and more to do with inhaled virions. Briotech’sinternal research team is in touch with multiple international labs and we’re working in parallel with theirnew discoveries.”“Since we first confirmed in 2016 that our Briotech HOCl is the only hypochlorous found to be truly pureby Raman spectroscopy at the Molecular Engineering Laboratory at the University of Washington, wehave known it to be a remarkable sanitizer. Briotech HOCl’s authenticated purity and effectiveness havealso been recognized by medical and public health experts in our publications in peer-reviewed journalsand at international infectious disease conferences.” said Jeffrey Williams, PhD, BVSc, MRCVS,Briotech Chief Science Officer.Briotech HOCl is available at www.briotechusa.com www.briotechinternational.com , and onAmazon.com.No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment forCOVID-19 or that the use of Briotech HOCl would prevent the contracting of the disease. Briotech HOClis not approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 or any other disease at this time. Briotech Multi-SurfaceSanitizer (MSS) is registered under EPA #93108-1 and has not yet been approved by the EPA as adisinfectant for use against SARS-CoV-2. There is no generally accepted treatment for COVID-19. Thestudy described above was in-vitro only and did not involve live subjects. The data reflects BriotechHOCl effectiveness on hard nonporous surfaces and not on human skin.