Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS) Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 Pandemic Virus)
Briotech, Inc. today announced testing results released by the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada
confirming Briotech’s US EPA Registered Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS), with Briotech HOCl,
Briotech’s proprietary formulation of pure, stable, and authentic hypochlorous acid, inactivates the
SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19 at a rate of 99.96%. Briotech will be submitting
these results to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the EPA’s “List N” of approved
disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. Briotech will also submit these test results to agencies
globally in the EU, Canada, Australia, UAE, and Brazil.
“Briotech HOCl has already been proven effective against all types of pathogens, including poliovirus,
norovirus, MRSA, Salmonella, E. coli, Anthrax, and Candida. Now we have results from a world-class
national laboratory confirming that Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer (MSS), inactivates the SARS-CoV-2
coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Pandemic Virus. We are quickly developing partnerships around the
world to broadly distribute this critically needed product.” said Rick Lockett, President of Briotech.
Eric Rasmussen, MD, MDM, FACP, Briotech Chief Medical Officer, explained, “We once thought
SARS-CoV-2 was a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, but intense global research over the past
six months has revealed that the reality of COVID-19 is far more complex. Briotech has been following
that science closely and we know that aerosols of the virus are important, and the mechanism of infection
has perhaps less to do with touching hard surfaces and more to do with inhaled virions. Briotech’s
internal research team is in touch with multiple international labs and we’re working in parallel with their
new discoveries.”
“Since we first confirmed in 2016 that our Briotech HOCl is the only hypochlorous found to be truly pure
by Raman spectroscopy at the Molecular Engineering Laboratory at the University of Washington, we
have known it to be a remarkable sanitizer. Briotech HOCl’s authenticated purity and effectiveness have
also been recognized by medical and public health experts in our publications in peer-reviewed journals
and at international infectious disease conferences.” said Jeffrey Williams, PhD, BVSc, MRCVS,
Briotech Chief Science Officer.
Briotech HOCl is available at www.briotechusa.com, www.briotechinternational.com, and on
Amazon.com.
No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment for
COVID-19 or that the use of Briotech HOCl would prevent the contracting of the disease. Briotech HOCl
is not approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 or any other disease at this time. Briotech Multi-Surface
Sanitizer (MSS) is registered under EPA #93108-1 and has not yet been approved by the EPA as a
disinfectant for use against SARS-CoV-2. There is no generally accepted treatment for COVID-19. The
study described above was in-vitro only and did not involve live subjects. The data reflects Briotech
HOCl effectiveness on hard nonporous surfaces and not on human skin.
