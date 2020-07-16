Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker in North Conway

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 16, 2020

North Conway, NH – On Wednesday, July 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Middle Trail in the area of Peaked Mountain. The hiker was Michelle Burack, 51, of Rochester, NY. Michelle was hiking with her husband Richard when she injured her ankle while descending the trail. The injury occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. approximately 1.0 mile from the trailhead. Richard dialed 911 to request assistance.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of North Conway Fire and Rescue and the Brewster Ambulance Service responded. North Conway Fire rescuers treated Burack’s injury, placed her in a litter, and carried her to a waiting side-by-side all-terrain vehicle which was utilized to transport her the remaining distance to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 5:00 p.m. and was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Departments such as North Conway Fire are highly skilled search and rescue organizations whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues in the wilderness. Anyone can donate to these volunteer groups through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

