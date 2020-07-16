The Ritz-Carlton, Bali rated one of the Top Five Hotels in the world

Resort Overview Sky Villa Hydro-Vital Pool Romantic Dining Floating Breakfast

We are honored to be acknowledged in these awards and thrilled that our dedication to creating highly memorable experiences through gracious service by our Ladies and Gentlemen has been recognized.” — John Woolley

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALI, July 16th 2020. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is delighted to be named the second Top Hotel in Asia and the fourth Top Hotel in the World in the 25th annual World’s Best Awards by Travel + Leisure.

Revealing the top destinations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and other travel suppliers around the world for 2020, this awards was based on a survey of its readers that was conducted prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value. Full results and report about the awards are available here.

“Travel + Leisure’s prestigious World’s Best Awards is the definitive collection of who’s who in travel — as chosen by travelers for travelers. We are honored to be acknowledged in these awards and thrilled that our dedication to creating highly memorable experiences through our superb location, luxurious accommodation, unique dining experiences and gracious service by our team of Ladies and Gentlemen has been recognized,” says General Manager, John Woolley.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali graces the beautiful beachfront in southern part of Bali in Nusa Dua, attracting guests from around the world, drawn to supreme comfort and modern luxuries in a choice of spacious suites and stunning pool villas. The resort also offers the opportunity to discover the essence of Bali through unique heritage dining experiences at Bejana the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, deluxe spa treatments inspired by ancient healing traditions at The Ritz-Carlton Spa and customized tours to discover the island’s mystical temples and stunning hinterland through the Concierge service.



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

