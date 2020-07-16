- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 5-11)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 16, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,306 for the week of July 5 to July 11, 2020 with a total of $82,211,610 of benefits paid. There were 89,081 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 5-11 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/05 to 07/11 4,828 80,048 $22,303,225 $43,297,680 Week Prior (06/28 to 07/04) 4,850 -.5% 81,545 -1.711% $22,393,373 -.4% $43,588,200 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 327% 8,856 804% $2,876,354 675% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 5-11 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/05 to 07/11 1,493 9,033 $4,486,858 $10,423,200 Week Prior (06/28 to 07/4) 1,502 -.6% 8,997 .4% $3,959,410 13.3% $8,722,200 Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 5-11 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to July 11, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) PEUC (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 07/05 to 07/11 985 $1,478,320 204,648 37,798 6,725 Week Prior (06/28 to 07/04) 897 9.8% $1,487,199 $342,693,729 $35,623,452 $9,731,727 $679,808,281

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 4, 2020 was 4,922. A total of 5,184 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The unemployment insurance program has paid out over one billion dollars in benefits during the pandemic to support thousands of Utahns and businesses,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, the $600 additional weekly stimulus benefit is only available for two more weeks, thankfully there are thousands of jobs available as Utah continues to work towards safe, economic recovery.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

