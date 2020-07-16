Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 5-11)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 16, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,306 for the week of July 5 to July 11, 2020 with a total of $82,211,610 of benefits paid. There were 89,081 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 5-11

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

07/05 to 07/11

4,828

80,048

$22,303,225

$43,297,680

Week Prior

(06/28 to 07/04)

4,850

-.5%

81,545

-1.711%

$22,393,373

-.4%

$43,588,200

2019 Weekly Average

1,131

327%

8,856

804%

$2,876,354

675%

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 5-11

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits

Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

07/05 to 07/11

1,493

9,033

$4,486,858

$10,423,200

Week Prior

(06/28 to 07/4)

1,502

-.6%

8,997

.4%

$3,959,410

13.3%

$8,722,200

Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC)

July 5-11

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to July 11, 2020

New Claims

% Change

Benefits 

Paid

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

PEUC

(Federal)

$600 Stimulus 

(Federal)

07/05 to 07/11

985

$1,478,320

204,648

37,798

6,725

Week Prior (06/28 to 07/04)

897

9.8%

$1,487,199

$342,693,729

$35,623,452

$9,731,727

$679,808,281

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 4, 2020 was 4,922. A total of 5,184 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“The unemployment insurance program has paid out over one billion dollars in benefits during the pandemic to support thousands of Utahns and businesses,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, the $600 additional weekly stimulus benefit is only available for two more weeks, thankfully there are thousands of jobs available as Utah continues to work towards safe, economic recovery.”

New Claims (Weekly)

 

Continued Claims (Weekly)

 

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

