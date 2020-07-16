GFP Commission to Be Held Via Zoom July 16-17

July 16, 2020

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will hold their monthly meeting via Zoom on July 16-17.

Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this meeting will be held via zoom/conference call and livestream. To listen to the entire meeting beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 16, livestream can be found at https://www.sd.net/.

The public hearing followed by the open forum will begin at 2:00 p.m. CT on July 16th. The zoom and conference call number available for the public to call in starting at 2:00 p.m. CT to provide comments is you can dial in via conference call or join via Zoom.

Click on the link below to join Zoom Meeting. Depending on the application you use you may be required to enter the meeting ID and password. Remember to Mute your microphone. To help keep background noise to a minimum, make sure you mute your microphone when you are not speaking.

THURSDAY Zoom Meeting Link https://state-sd.zoom.us/j/97324529966?pwd=NExueGtpLzluK3FoTS9jZVdWd3dsZz09

or join via conference call:

• Dial 1 669 900 9128

• Meeting ID: 973 2452 9966

• Password: 670107