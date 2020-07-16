Route 15 Railroad Crossing Work in Union County on Monday

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 in Union Township, Union County are advised the Union County Industrial Railroad will perform a railroad crossing repair project on Monday, July 20th. The railroad crossing is located just south of Route 304.

Crews will replace two broken concrete panels. The work is expected to be completed in just one day.

Traffic traveling north on Route 15 will be restricted to one lane in the work area.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, expect delays in travel, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

