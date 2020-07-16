North Carolina Introduces the New NCcareers.org

Governor Roy Cooper introduced the new NCcareers.org today, an integrated career information system that offers North Carolinians ways to explore careers and job opportunities. Governor Cooper praised the portal earlier today's during video remarks at the annual Career & Technical Education Conference.

“North Carolinians need resources to navigate the quickly changing job market,” Governor Cooper said. “The new NCcareers.org helps people research the education and training options that lead them to find good, high paying jobs available right now across our state.”

As the state’s economy continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, work environments and employers’ needs have shifted significantly. The career portal will offer skills and interest assessments for people in all stages of their careers, as well as the ability to explore occupations and local job openings, and the capability to identify education and training opportunities tailored to an individual’s career interests.

The core group of partners collaborating over several years to create the portal includes the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Labor & Economic Analysis Division, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services and its Vocational Rehabilitation unit, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the University of North Carolina System, N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, the North Carolina Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the Workforce Solutions Division at the Department of Commerce and J.P. Morgan.

The portal is available now at NCcareers.org.

###