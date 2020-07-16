Atmos Home Adds Vice President of Product Management to Team
New VP Michael Kramer brings 25+ years of experience to Atmos Home
Michael’s significant experience in the industry coupled with his desire to contribute in a major way to what we both believe will be a complete game-changer in the space makes him an amazing addition”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmos Home is proud to welcome Michael Kramer, Vice President of Product Management. He will lead the product team and be responsible for coordinating product strategy and engineering to deliver on the Atmos Home mission of simplifying the smart home.
Michael is a highly accomplished and experienced product executive with over 25 years driving result-oriented teams to delivering innovative products and services that serve the consumer and connected home industries. He brings an extensive product development background obtained by serving in key roles for some of the world’s most respected companies. Michael’s background spans the spectrum of lifecycle product portfolio management, that includes product development, hardware product strategy, mobile app product strategy, agile software development, product design, prototyping, business case development, vendor & project management, global manufacturing experience, new start-up operations and P&L management.
In his previous role with AT&T’s Digital Life Home Security & Automation, Michael was responsible for growing the smart home portfolio of products and services. In this role, he was responsible for managing both hardware and software development and helped drive the adoption of Agile software development methodology within Digital Life. He was also instrumental in building a strategic product plan that included a number of industry firsts for professionally monitored/installed service providers — these included the first 180-degree FOV HD security camera and the first mobile app interface that allowed users to multitask with other smart home devices while viewing a live video stream. As well as the aforementioned successes, Michael also spearheaded the creation of a cutting edge video doorbell, specifically designed and developed for AT&T’s Digital Life.
“Michael’s significant experience in the industry coupled with his desire to contribute in a major way to what we both believe will be a complete game-changer in the space makes him an amazing addition to our team and we’re lucky to have him,” says Mark Lyle, founder and CEO of Atmos Home.
Before joining AT&T, Michael founded a company that designed, marketed and sold consumer and light commercial landing gear systems and accessories for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. He received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Florida Atlantic University and holds a number of patents in the telecommunications and home appliance industries. Michael lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife and two sons.
About Atmos Home
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Atmos Home is developing and manufacturing the next generation of smart home control systems, with an emphasis on simplicity, connectivity, and privacy. Their debut product, AtmosControl, leverages the top five smart home connection protocols, making it compatible with 1000’s of supported devices, and utilizes touch, voice, app, and gesture control. For more information, or to learn more about AtmosControl, please visit www.atmoshome.com.
