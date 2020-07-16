Konabos Consulting Inc. Opens Shop in APAC

Konabos is pleased to announce our arrival in the APAC region with its all-star team of multi-year Sitecore MVPs and senior consultants.

For more than a decade, Akshay Sura and Kamruz Jaman have been active members of the global Sitecore community as founders, organizers, moderators, and contributors to community events. They have also contributed their time and resources to the Annual Sitecore Hackathon, Sitecore User Group Conventions (SUGCON), the Sitecore Slack Workspace, Sitecore Stack Exchange, and Core Community Award.

Sura and Jaman have received the Sitecore MVP award an impressive seven and eight times, respectively. After working as independent consultants for decades, Sura and Jaman founded Konabos Consulting in 2017, a Sitecore-focused agency dedicated to designing and implementing customer experience solutions of the highest caliber drawing on and furthering the Sitecore community’s best practices.

Later that year, four-time Sitecore MVP Dennis Augustine joined as a Konabos Partner, and the team expanded to include Sitecore MVPs, Ken Gray, Bruce Davis-Goff and Hugo Santos.

The Konabos team is rounded out by several senior Sitecore specialists and practitioners from a range of disciplines of focused on customer experience solution design, implementation, and support.

Available for whatever your Sitecore needs are – come and talk to us today. Local representation is available in the APAC region through APAC Director Bruce Davis-Goff.

About Konabos

Konabos is comprised of a highly skilled team with over 40 years of combined experience managing complex IT projects. We deliver customized web and IT solutions to ensure long-term success. We will provide organizations with the team members, resources, and training required to manage high-value digital strategies from conception to implementation.