07-15-2020 West Virginia’s First iGaming Operator Gains Approval to Launch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers announced today that Draft Kings, a Management Services Provider (MSP) to the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, has gained all the necessary licensing and met all testing requirements to begin offering iGaming in the Mountain State.

“This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and planning over the course of the last year, and we are looking forward to the licensing and approval of our other casinos and their affiliated providers when they are ready to do so,” Myers said.

The West Virginia Legislature passed the West Virginia Interactive Wagering Act in 2019 and the law set forth the framework to allow online casino gaming through the state’s four racetrack casinos and the historic resort casino at the Greenbrier. Each facility can have up to three MSPs that offer online casino games.

West Virginia is the fourth state to offer iGaming, joining Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the online casino gaming industry.

Individuals age 21 or older who are within the geographical boundaries of West Virginia can now play online casino games from a computer or mobile device without being physically in a casino to play.

