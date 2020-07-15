IntuitiveX Spearheads Joint Venture between CirculeX & Kinaptic LLC to Fight Deep Vein Thrombosis
IntuitiveX announces today it has completed a joint venture between CirculeX & Kinaptic LLC to develop wearable electronics for deep vein thrombosisSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecticut based wearable device company KinAptic LLC announces today that it has completed a joint venture with Seattle based wearable device company CirculeX to form KinAptic Inc. KinAptic Inc. will bring the assets, capabilities, and knowledge of both companies together to jointly develop wearable electronics for deep vein thrombosis.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the adoption of digital healthcare solutions around the world. Many hospitalized patients that battle the virus end up with life threatening clots forming in their deep veins. Our joint venture’s focus is on the near term release of our DVT prevention and remote patient monitoring product, and positioning our technology as the healthcare provider's go-to adjunct medical device for in-home and at-hospital use.” John Daniels, CEO of KinAptic Inc."
KinAptic’s solution is a wearable electronic smart garment utilizing neuromuscular electrical stimulation paired with a smartphone application that reduces the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms. The solution is convenient, affordable, and mobile when compared with existing Pneumatic Pressure Cuff systems. The smart application will also allow for remote patient monitoring when integrated with telemedicine systems.
“Our bodies were designed through evolution to squeeze the deep veins by the actuation of our calf muscles simply by walking around. This muscle pump action returns the blood against the force of gravity from the lower legs to the heart.” says John Daniels, CEO of KinAptic Inc. “Wearable electronics activates the body’s own electrical and mechanical system to discharge blood through the deep veins and prevent thrombosis. Our vision is to become the standard of care within the next three to five years in hospitals and at home for the prevention and monitoring of deep vein thrombosis.”
With the close of the joint venture, KinAptic Inc. The company is pleased to announce that serial entrepreneur, spine surgeon, and IntuitiveX CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Roh, has joined the Board of Directors. He is joined by co-founders Simon Robinson, John Daniels, Joseph Curcio, and Mark Day on the Board.
KinAptic Inc. serves as an active portfolio company of IntuitiveX, a premier leading life science technology incubator and consultancy.
IntuitiveX manages the creation of the joint venture and will continue to work with KinAptic Inc. to bring these products to the market as a portfolio company. For more information about KinAptic Inc., please e-mail info@kinaptic.com.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a life science consulting firm and incubator. With a team of life science entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, IntuitiveX brings a combined 100+ years of experience in R&D, Clinical, Surgical, IP Strategy, Prototyping, Product Development, and Commercialization. We catalyze medical innovation by removing the complexities, cost barriers, and time sensitivities related to introducing new products into the market. From initial concept to final commercialization, IntuitiveX has the in-house knowledge and network to meet the unique needs of the most innovative life science companies in the world. With a portfolio spanning 12+ life sciences companies from spinal implant devices to AI/ML in surgical navigation, IntuitiveX is capable of generating millions in value, making the opportunity to diversify one's investment simple.
About Kinaptic Inc.
Kinaptic’s mission is to save hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives that are lost throughout the world due to blood clots forming in the deep veins of the lower legs. We will do this with our patented wearable electronics that combine low cost electronics for applying electrical muscle stimulation to activate the body’s muscle pump, detect relevant biometric information before a clot has formed, and wirelessly transmit the data to alert a caregiver of an impending thrombotic condition.
Emeka Alozie
IntuitiveX, Inc.
+ +1 2819026391
email us here