IntuitiveX Welcomes Sandra Lee as Advisor to its Life Sciences Consultancy and Incubator
EINPresswire.com/ -- IntuitiveX, Seattle-based life science consultancy and incubator, welcomes Sandra Lee, Founder of Pro Spirit Advisory Ltd as an Advisor to IntuitiveX. Lee is a 22-year veteran at tactfully raising capital for public and private equity, credit, real estate, and hedge funds across industries and geographies. In her prior roles, she served as Managing Director at The Carlyle Group and Angelo Gordon, Head of Asia for Paulson & Co., and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley. As a company that is able to attract both local and international clients, IntuitiveX is taking a proactive, forward-looking approach to support a growing demand of Asian companies looking to commercialize within the U.S. Sandra Lee’s expertise closely aligns with the mission of IntuitiveX to help life science entrepreneurs, no matter where they are, to overcome the many obstacles innate to healthcare commercialization and accessibility to capital.
"Sandra brings a wealth of experience in the Asian capital markets that will help us develop thoughtful strategies for our life science portfolio companies to raise capital for their next stage of growth." says Dr. Jeffrey Roh, CEO of IntuitiveX. "We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Sandra as a trusted advisor. Her experience in advising companies and organizations with an emphasis on social impact, such as the Burke Neurologic Institute of Weill Cornell Medicine, also matches well with IntuitiveX’s ethos of innovating for the benefit of all humankind."
Lee will join the firm's growing efforts in Asia to build global relationships for business development and capital fundraising. "Talent and capital motivated to advance science in medicine are globally abundant, but commercializing medical innovation in the U.S., however complex and opaque, is the most effective means of providing global access to possible solutions to health issues currently under-addressed. She notes, "The individuals at IntuitiveX possess immense talent and heart. Assembled as a team, their skills and knowledge become effective creative solutions, and their shared commitment to social impact is evident in their unique collaborative culture - which is vital to scale and growth. I'm excited to work with such a team."
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a life science consulting firm and incubator. With a team comprised of life science entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, they bring a combined 100+ years of experience in R&D, Clinical, Surgical, IP Strategy, Prototyping, Product Development, and Commercialization. They catalyze medical innovation by removing the complexities, cost barriers, and time sensitivities related to introducing new products into the market. From initial concept to final commercialization, IntuitiveX has the in-house knowledge and network to meet the unique needs of the most innovative life science companies in the world. We’ve currently incubated more than 12+ portfolio companies and are always in search of more.
Emeka Alozie
