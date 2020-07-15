Route 68 Bridge Inspection begins Thursday in Industry

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on Route 68 (Midland Beaver Road) in Industry Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday through Saturday, July 16-18 weather permitting.

Traffic shifts will occur on the Route 68 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad near Barclay Hill Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct routine inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

