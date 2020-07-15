DEQ launches new system to provide public records

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is excited to announce a major overhaul of its public records request system. Responding to records requests is a top priority, and DEQ is modernizing to better serve the public.

Here’s what the public can expect with the new system:

• Personalized online accounts • View details, status and message history for all requests and download the documents directly once posted. • Online fee payments • Email notifications when there are new messages or documents available • Searchable public records archive for previously requested records

DEQ will fulfill all requests that are still in process through our old system.

Visit DEQ's public records request page.

For additional information see Oregon’s Public Records Law and DEQ's Public Records Management Policy.

DEQ's mission is to be a leader in restoring, maintaining and enhancing the quality of Oregon's air, land and water.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, public affairs specialist, 503-730-5924, flynt.jennifer@deq.state.or.us

###