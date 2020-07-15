ENKI Technologies Initiates Campaign to Help Digitize Small Businesses

ENKI Inc. est in Santa Monica, CA. is specialized in Artificial Intelligence Systems, E-Shops, E-Learning, CMS Platforms, Custom Development and Branding ENKI Inc. and Nektar Baziotis support SMEs with tech solutions

An initiative to help small businesses adjust to the changes through COVID-19

In a situation where we are tested as humanity, we need to demonstrate our values & support our community. We use technology to limit distances & keep sales run. Together we are strong and we win!” — Nektar Baziotis

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, July 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENKI Inc , the Santa Monica software development house, today launches a new initiative aimed at helping businesses digitize for the future by offering services for 10%-20% down and 80%-90% revenue share and payment plans.Now is the best time to invest in digitization to become crisis-proof. Examples include e-shops for retailers, direct online ordering for restaurants, customized e-learning platforms for paid online gym lessons, integrations, and connections to facilitate work-from-home. However, now is also the most challenging time to invest in new technology.ENKI Inc. wants to seize this opportunity to establish long-term relationships by helping Small Businesses invest in technology now but paying for the development service later based on success.ENKI Inc. develops software, mobile apps, and web platforms. References range from the web platform for large companies like Pacific Park to the membership platform of SoCal’s largest accelerator ExpertDOJO to the Android mobile app for the fast-growing start-up Cocoon and the HR Applicant Tracking System Jobeleno.

