Breathtaking Memoir The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare Now Available
The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare by Aliza Dube is available by Running Wild Press. ePub ISBN: 978-1-947041-50-9.
An unapologetic and engaging tale of a young woman self-combusting into adulthood.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare by Aliza Dube is now available by Running Wild Press. ePub ISBN: 978-1-947041-50-9. It may be purchased at www.indiebound.org, List Price $21.99.
— Kirkus Reviews
At twenty, Liza is trying desperately to take control of her life, but she still sleeps with the lights on. In this alcohol fueled narrative, Liza muddles her way through college and a collection of horribly dysfunctional relationships. While she attempts to gain some control by tattooing her body in taking a stand on body autonomy, this book also explores how young adults navigate relationships in today’s modern hook up culture, asking the question: in these relationships, who wins? It is a coming of age story riddled with angst and oddly whimsical moments, forcing the question: what is it that people truly want out of life? How far are they willing to go to get? The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare is the love story you never saw coming, but will realize that you need.
Reviews:
"An unapologetic and engaging tale of a young woman self-combusting into adulthood." -- Kirkus Reviews
"At its heart The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare is a scathing look at what choice--of education, of self-definition, of life--means for one women coming of age in contemporary America. Dube's account of growing up Catholic and her college exploits in small-town Maine will ink its way under your skin." Shana Youngdahl, author of As Many Nows As I Can Get
"At times dark and profane, at times lyrical and tender, Aliza Dube's heartbreaking memoir, traces a tangled path through the female body -- its potential and its pain. Dube explores love and sex with a voice that's fresh, frank, and raucous, and ultimately arrives at the kind of redemption that is only given to the fallen. You should read this book." Jeffrey Thomson, author of Half/Life
“This story turns a young woman's contemporary love story on its head and makes it yearn for better language. Every sentence is a hard-hammered nail, every word a menacing truth. Dube writes with a careful humor and striking humility that draws from the past and sinks, hauntingly, into fresh skin." -- Olivia Cyr
About the author: Aliza Dube grew up in Deep River, Connecticut. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2018 with degrees in both elementary education and creative writing. She loves tattoos and feminist history. She currently resides in eastern Kansas with her husband and infant son.
About the Publisher:
Based in Los Angeles, California, Running Wild Press is an independent publisher bringing stories from new voices out into the world. Headed by editor-in-chief Lisa Diane Kastner, Running Wild specializes in stories that run outside the lines, pushing the boundaries of genre and perspective.
###
Lisa Diane Kastner
Running Wild Press
+1 610-235-9626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter