DBT Virtual Foundational Training for Mental Health Professionals (Adolescent-Family Emphasis) Begins August 31
CBC co-founder and world-renowned master clinician and trainer Dr. Alec Miller will teach this workshop along with other outstanding DBT trainers at CBC.
For clinicians on existing consultation teams in agencies and schools; comprehensive training on evidence-based techniques and strategies.
CBC has become the first—and only, to date—Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)-Linehan Board of Certification, Certified Program in New York State. The DBT- Linehan Board of Certification was formed to develop a comprehensive way to certify individual therapists in their competency to deliver DBT effectively and to certify programs that demonstrate their ability to deliver DBT programmatically with fidelity to the model as it has been researched.
Dr. Alec Miller co-developed DBT for multi-problem and self-harming adolescents which has been established as an evidence-based treatment for this population. Dr. Miller and his CBC colleagues will teach the theories, structure, and practice of the DBT model, including strategies for individual sessions, skills training groups, inter-session coaching, and the effective management of a consultation team. The instructors will utilize various teaching formats including didactics, videos, role-play demonstrations and participant exercises. Research has shown DBT with adolescents to be effective in reducing self-harm behaviors, depression, hopelessness, dropout from treatment, psychiatric hospitalization, substance use and interpersonal difficulties.
The training will cover a range of strategies, and participants will:
- Understand the biosocial theory of borderline personality disorder and emotion dysregulation as well as how to assess multi-problem youth
- Practice orientation and commitment strategies effective for teenagers and families
- Learn the treatment structure and targets for multi-problem, high-risk adolescents
- Learn the various change and acceptance strategies used in individual DBT
- Become familiar with the adolescent-family dialectical dilemmas, dialectical thinking and acting and how to teach it to teens and parents
- Understand how to create and maintain adolescent skills training groups with and without caregivers
- Learn the DBT skills taught in Rathus & Miller's DBT Skills Manual for Adolescents
CBC Co-Founder and DBT-Foundational Course Director Dr. Alec L. Miller is a clinical psychologist, teacher, researcher, author, and disseminator of evidence-based treatments to clinical and school settings worldwide. He has conducted federally funded clinical research and published extensively in DBT, including the three leading textbooks titled: Dialectical Behavior Therapy with Suicidal Adolescents; DBT Skills Manual for Adolescents; and DBT Skills in Schools (DBT STEPS-A). He was also a lead trainer and co-investigator of the first randomized controlled trial of DBT with suicidal adolescents that was published in 2014. He has been internationally recognized and received awards for his teaching of clinicians about how to conduct DBT with adolescents and families.
The DBT Foundational will be taught by Dr. Miller and a highly skilled team of CBC instructors who bring the same commitment to science-based training and practice. The CBC team of professionals has a specialized expertise in DBT and stay up to date with the latest cutting-edge advances. CBC instructors provide training and consultation to professionals, consumers, schools, and agencies and treat clients with a range of psychological problems to help them reach their life goals.
Workshop registration and payment postmarked before July 27, 2020 is $1,400 or $1,200 for students. Group rates available upon request.
Mental health professionals and students interested in building and deepening their understanding of CBT principles in practice are invited to attend. Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants (CBC) is approved by the American Psychological Association to sponsor continuing education for psychologists. CBC maintains responsibility for this program and its content. Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants, SW CPE, is recognized by the New York State Education Department's State Board of Social Work as an approved provider of continuing education for licensed social workers #0219.
For more information or to register for the workshop, http://cbc-psychology.com/events/five-day-cbt-foundational-1 Questions can be directed to 914-385-1150 or via email at training@cbc-psychology.com
About Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants, LLP
CBC is a clinical and training center comprised of internationally recognized mental health professionals have researched, pioneered, and are highly experienced in training and providing consultation to mental health professionals, as well as delivering cutting edge evidence-based treatments that help adults, adolescents, and children live more fulfilled lives. Founded in 2004 by Drs. Lata K. McGinn and Alec L. Miller, leaders in the fields of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, the CBC team provides a large array of Clinical and Wellness services to the public, provides Custom Designed Programs for schools, agencies, and businesses, and Continuing Education for Professionals in the field of psychology.
Dr. Alec Miller talks about the DBT Foundational training