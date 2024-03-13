Youth Justice Beyond the Headlines: Five+ Years of Raise the Age - Panel to Discuss Successes/Challenges of the NYS Law

Submit Release
WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK , USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westchester Children's Association (WCA) will host a critical panel discussion, "Youth Justice Beyond the Headlines: Five+ Years of Raise the Age," on Thursday, March 21st, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the White Plains Library. This free event aims to shed light on the successes and ongoing challenges of the Raise the Age (RTA) law in New York, as well as the future of youth justice advocacy in Westchester County.

In 2017, New York State passed the landmark Raise the Age legislation with widespread bipartisan support, marking a significant step towards treating young people in the justice system as children rather than adults. Over the past five years, RTA has brought about significant shifts in handling youth offenses, emphasizing support services, counseling, and education to foster rehabilitation and community integration.

Despite these advancements, the journey towards a comprehensive and equitable youth justice system continues. Adequate state funding and community support are essential to fully realize the goals of the Raise the Age initiative and address the needs of vulnerable youth in our communities.

The panel discussion, moderated by Gary Stern, Editor and Reporter at LoHud, will feature insights from key stakeholders in the youth justice system, including:

• Yvonne Borkowski, Legal Aid Society of Westchester
• Honorable Wayne Humphrey, Westchester County Attorney's Office
• Joshua Jackson, New Rochelle Opportunity Youth Part
• Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard, Mount Vernon Police Department
• Commissioner Rocco Pozzi, Westchester County Department of Probation
• Honorable Lyndon Williams, Mount Vernon Court System

These experts will discuss the achievements of RTA, identify areas requiring further attention, and explore avenues for advocacy to expand youth justice initiatives.

Parents, school administrators, teachers, elected officials, attorneys, and youth rights advocates are invited to join the discussion and be part of the movement toward a more just and supportive system for Westchester County’s youth.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 21st, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Location: White Plains Library, 100 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
For information and Registration: https://wca4kids.org/events/youth-justice-five-years-of-raise-the-age/

About Westchester Children’s Association
Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) is a multi-issue, child advocacy nonprofit that works to ensure that every child in Westchester is healthy, safe, and prepared for life’s challenges, regardless of race or zip code. Since 1914, WCA has been the leading independent voice for Westchester’s children by identifying their needs, making those needs known to the public, and ensuring those needs are met through advocacy and mobilization efforts. For more information about Westchester Children’s Association, visit their website at www.wca4kids.org.

# # #

Risa B. Hoag
GMG Public Relations, Inc.
+1 845-627-3000
risa@gmgpr.com

