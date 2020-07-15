INDOOR HARVEST ACTS TO BRING PROJECTS, VISION, STRUCTURE, COMPLIANCE STABILITY TO EMERGING GROWTH COMPANY
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDOOR HARVEST CORP. (OTC: INQD) is announcing the current focus and direction lead by the new CEO, Leslie Bocskor. Management is focusing on value creation and leveraging the breadth and depth of the CEOs’ extensive business network combined with the proprietary assets and knowledge he brings as one of the most respected leaders of the cannabis and hemp industries, while prioritizing compliance efforts.
As part of Indoor’s approach to leverage its previous activities, the Company will be working with Bocskor and the partnership formula that is being developed with FinCann to evaluate joint ventures and acquisitions. The focus is on assets, acquisitions, intellectual property development, and fundamentally strong businesses. “The fact that Indoor Harvest has been public for a number of years and has an active and engaged shareholder base presents an excellent opportunity at this moment in time.” said Bocskor. Non-trading companies can join up with Indoor to be part of the trading markets.
Bocskor has established a process as a result of his decades of experience with early stage businesses and the public markets. A summary of a portion of his views and plans, and actions, as CEO:
“Public Companies demand a substantial degree of attention to detail. The regulatory hurdles are high. The approach that history has shown us produces the best results is to manage expectations. As difficult as it is in today’s world to ‘under promise and over deliver” it is a code is worth adhering to. As well, we are taking the time to develop plans that we can and will implement. I am working (including the input of my extended team and network), in this new position to learn about the current relationships and adjust the team and plan appropriately. We will ONLY send out communications when we believe they are needed and must always be of substance. They must be part of a narrative. They must be consistent. When possible, disclose. Transparency within the boundaries of regulation is key. We are developing an extended team. We work together. Where I am weak, others will excel. I recognize this and believe in the value of adding quality advisors, professionals as possible and needed. Together, we must work towards something worthwhile and greater than ourselves.
We currently are focused on working with the auditor, accountants, advisors, lawyers, filings services, to bring our filings up to date. As well, we are engaged in discussions with finance groups, and other businesses that are as excited about working with us as the opportunities the public markets bring. We believe bringing the filings up to date first is the goal, and priority; we are forecasting this next four weeks as one where filings are up to date, and we announce progress on at least one new project, as part of our growth plans. We are also keying in on which firms and persons to retain and those that don’t fit with supporting us long term. Again, we are diligently focused on updates so that deals, like acquisitions, can progress based on up to date financials and due diligence. This month is our goal to complete the update process.
I know many people have reached out to me directly. My staff and I will not have the time to answer everyone. Your support and patience is noted and appreciated. Together we will do great things.”
About Indoor Harvest:
Leslie Bocskor, CEO, is the Chairman and founder of Electrum Partners, see below. He is a recognized industry consultant in the legal cannabis area, and interacts with mainstream media often being featured including Forbes, CNBC, The Wall Street Journal and more. Indoor Harvest, through its brand name Indoor Harvest®, is focused on leveraging our new 2020 New Outlook Plan, incorporating mergers and acquisitions, and ventures, as part of an M&A/vertical integration strategy, along with pursuing our technology and planning, we developed on Aeroponic Cultivation technology. Primarily, we are looking for targets or partners with synergistic enterprises in the Cannabis and related industry as part of being an integrated consolidation platform offering cannabis, hemp, CBD related companies the opportunity to be part of a bigger play, sharing intellectual capital, technology, access to new capital markets and liquidity for investors. We bring to the table a publicly trading company, with auditing pending and a variety of market relationships. FinCann, is a joint venture project under development and previously announced.
Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.
Leslie Bocskor
