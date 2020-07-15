Detour scheduled for I-29 northwest loop ramp near Wahpeton

A detour is scheduled for the northwest loop ramp of North Dakota Highway 13 westbound to the Interstate 29 southbound interchange beginning, Friday, July 17. The project consists of concrete pavement repair and asphalt preservation from Wahpeton to the ND 13 and I-29 interchange.

The detour is located at I-29 southbound entrance on ND 13 for travelers going west. Drivers will be directed to continue on ND 13 west to an intersection just west of the interchange where they can safely U-turn and move onto the ND 13 eastbound lanes. All other entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be open.

The detour is expected to be reopened by early next week. Minimal delays are expected.

During the project

Motorists will be required to follow detour signs

Speed through detour reduced to 45 mph

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.