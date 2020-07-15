Fifteen states, including Oregon, join the District of Columbia to speed up truck and bus electrification

STATEWIDE, OR—Oregon and 14 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, are committed to working together to advance the market for electric trucks, buses and vans.

“Oregonians have been leading the way in adopting electric cars to lower emissions,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “Electrifying trucks, buses and delivery vehicles is the next logical step in cutting emissions, improving air quality and fighting climate change.”

The goal of the Multi-State Zero Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle memorandum of understanding announced Tuesday is to have all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in the 15 states and DC be zero emission by 2050. The agreement, which Brown signed earlier this month, also sets an interim goal of 30 percent zero emission sales by 2030.

California, Washington, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, joined Oregon and DC in signing the memorandum of understanding. Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management, or NESCAUM, organized the effort.

Medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles include large pickups and big rigs, delivery and box trucks, and school and transit buses, as well as vans.

For more information, see the NESCAUM news release at https://www.nescaum.org/documents/multistate-truck... or go to https://www.nescaum.org/.

Media contact: Dylan Darling, DEQ public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119 darling.dylan@deq.state.or.us