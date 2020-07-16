Bluffton SC, USA Company Develops Solution to COVID-19 Airborne Transmission
Globally respected industry expert assures that airborne COVID-19 transmission can be successfully and quickly resolved.
Airborne transmission of COVID-19 can now be successfully controlled easily in all structures at minimal costs and without the use of harsh, toxic chemicals.”BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur V. Martin Ph.D. has successfully created a permanent solution to the airborne transmission of COVID-19. Utilizing the theory of Browning Motion, Dr. Martin has combined the organic based Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Solution, exempt from EPA registration for use under the “Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides” as activated on January 29, 2020 by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the development of The M3 System Distribution Unit.
Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution® is a broad spectrum anti-pathogenic and anti-parasitic liquid solution uniquely different than anything on the market. Tested, proven and approved in numerous applications and countries of varying geographic and climatic conditions it is organic based, non-GMO, has no added chemicals, is biodegradable with amazing low toxicity to people, plants and animals. It is also environmentally safe and tested against more pathogens than any competing product and it has other unique characteristics in built in by the developer.
The M3 System® Distribution Module will apply the product with a direct relationship to the Theory of Brownian Motion. Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution® when used in a confined space such as a building interior and dispersed through The M3 System® Distribution Module micro vaporized in the eight (8-10) micron range is ground breaking pathogen control technology. The M3 System® Distribution Module was conceptualized to take advantage of the fact that virus-laden small (<5μm) aerosolized droplets can remain in the air and travel long distances allowing for the potential aerosol transmission of COVID-19-(SARS-CoV-2).
The M3 System® Distribution Module has an average dispersion rate of 5 gallons/18.927 liters per 3-week period. The total dispersion is not critically tied to HVAC system total cfm (volume of air) but rather to the fact that the total number of cubic feet of molecular volume can reach 1 billion individual Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution® molecules per 1 cubic meter of conditioned space circulating per hour.
The M3 System® Distribution Module provides introduction of Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution® in small amounts over a constant period of time (the very essence of toxicity: dose x duration). Since fresh air makeup will introduce additional pathogens there is a constant reintroduction of fresh anti-pathogenic solution to address both those recirculating airborne pathogens and provide continued surface protection on a daily basis. Surface protection is achieved through the addition of a non-chemical binding agent which allows some of the circulating molecules to adhere to surface in the system and on surfaces it comes in contact with.
In order for any anti-pathogenic product to attack and neutralize any pathogen, physical contact must be made. Physical contact with Path-Away Anti-Pathogenic Aerosol Solution® by the COVID-19-(SARS CoV2) seems to result in disruption of the viral envelope membrane structure thereby nullifying the pathogenicity of the virus. With the extraordinary volume of molecules toxic to COVID-19-(SARS CoV2) in proximity to the virus and in a defined spatial enclosure the possibility that the pathogen would not come into contact with the toxin that destroys it is infinitesimally small.
The materials and methods have been proven successful in a recent installation in Florida, USA. Jeffrey Morrow SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION for Blue Team located in Boca Raton, Florida confirmed the following on July 10, 2020.
“As you know Blue-Team purchased and installed the Path Away M3 System on our corporate office Roof Top Units a couple of months ago. Recently, two of our employees were informed that they had, in one case been living with and in the other case been in extended contact with persons that had tested positive for Covid-19 and passed the virus on to others in the same employee meeting our employee attended. It’s important to note that both our employees had been at the corporate offices for a couple of hours prior to their exposure and after the exposure with others that tested positive for Covid-19.
Upon notification the two employees immediately left the office and went directly to testing facilities and quarantined away from the office; that is until today. While others that experienced the same exposure at the time our employees were exposed tested positive, both of our exposed employees tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19! We understand that this is only anecdotal evidence that the Path Away M3 System works but those of us at Blue-Team, especially the two employees, are true believers!”
