Justices Call for Statewide Sentencing Database

(Top left to right): Moderator Marisa Darden, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, and Justice Michael P. Donnelly. (Bottom left to right): Criminal Sentencing Commission Director Sara Andrews, Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda, and Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Ray Headen.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justice Michael Donnelly are calling for a statewide sentencing database, which they see as the keystone to criminal justice reform and racial fairness.

“The establishment and widespread use of databases that are truly useful for the fair and equitable administration of justice continues to elude us,” Chief Justice O’Connor said at a virtual forum on the topic this week.

For decades, she said, “standardized data and collection methodology” on racial fairness in arrests and sentencing has been called for.

" ‘Let me see your numbers.’ You know, that's a routine request just about everywhere in the business world, but rarely in the criminal justice system,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “Truly adequate figures just are not there. So, it's time for us to answer the call of so many task forces and commissions and blue ribbon panels and get something done."

The virtual panel discussion, conducted via Zoom, was sponsored by the Ohio Metro Bar Association Consortium. Joining the chief justice and Justice Donnelly as panelists were Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Ray Headen, Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda, and Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission Director Sara Andrews.

The 90-minute dialogue was moderated by Marisa Darden of Squire Patton Boggs in Cleveland.

“We’re talking about providing more transparency to our criminal justice system that needs it sorely at this time,” Justice Donnelly said. “Transparency for the citizens that we serve in the judiciary is the most important factor.”

“Public confidence is diminished when our citizens believe the outcomes of the criminal justice system don't arise from … fairness, proportionality and consistency,” he said.

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission’s committee will continue work on a plan and present a report to Chief Justice O’Connor. A follow up webinar is planned for fall.

Public comments on this issue can be directed to: