Concierge Auctions Announces July/August Global Auction Lineup of Over $160 Million in Luxury Properties—Most No Reserve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its July/August lineup of over $160 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Spanning multiple countries and seven U.S. states, offerings include a Greenwich, Connecticut chateau built in 1927 and lovingly restored and furnished by its former owner, fashion designer Vince Camuto; a 40-acre Jackson Hole, Wyoming estate boasting stunning views of the Teton Mountain Range and live water; a nearly 60-acre retreat in Sonoma, California boasting equestrian facilities and resort-style pool; a Kauai, Hawaii villa located in an exclusive resort community; and a multi-level, ski-in/ski-out mountain retreat in Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured properties include:

Chateau Ridge, 32 Chateau Ridge Road, Greenwich, CT

Bid Online August 12-15

Located at 32 Chateau Ridge Road, Chateau Ridge will auction online next month in cooperation with Shelly Tretter Lynch and Kimberly Johnson of Compass. Built in 1927 and lovingly restored and furnished by its former owner, fashion designer Vince Camuto, the property was previously offered for $26.5 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“When you drive up into Chateau Ridge, you’re in the woods. The house is very secluded in a sense because it’s 23 acres of both our land and Boy Scout land that no one can build on all around. However, Greenwich is very close; just 15 minutes away,” Louise Camuto, seller, said. “The lifestyle of this home is for a family. I’ve been here for a long time, and we have loved living here. It’s a year-round house that you enjoy both in the summer and in the winter. It’s a house that is cozy and makes you feel welcome and warm when you come home. It’s a perfect place to raise a family.”

Through a private gate and up an apple-tree lined drive, Chateau Ridge features spectacular parterre gardens reminiscent of the French Renaissance, boxtree mazes, mature plantings, and lush foliage outside; while inside, antique finishes and details abound, creating a luxurious living museum with contemporary spaces for entertaining and wellness around the modern life. Grand entertaining includes a resort-style pool complex with a private grotto to a stunning great room with custom night sky ceiling that soars 40 feet overhead, Har-Tru clay courts with a two-story courtside tennis house, and more.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions, the leader in the auction space for luxury properties. Their process offers our seller complete control over the timing of sale, in addition to our combined reach and access to Concierge’s global database of high-net-worth clientele. And, for buyers, the coveted opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind estate in one of the most prestigious areas in the world,” stated Tretter Lynch.



Teton Run, 5300 North Prince Place, Jackson Hole, WY

Bid Online July 28-31

Conceived by architect Tom Ward, Teton Run, located in Jackson Hole, in enviable proximity to the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, will auction online this month in cooperation with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously offered for $24.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

The mountain estate is equally ideal as a family escape or a hub for four-season entertaining and hosting. The formal dining room easily seats up to 24 people, and there are multiple fireplaces with sitting areas from which guests can marvel at the views. With over 40-acres, the potential for additional structures is endless.

“We are excited to once again partner with Concierge Auctions. Having had many successes in the area over the past decade, we knew bringing this property to auction would not only enable our client a sale on his timeline, but will additionally showcase it to the firm's worldwide database of active buyers looking for a true mountain masterpiece,” stated Liebzeit. “With over 40 acres, Teton Run is a Jackson Hole treasure. It is more than you would expect, with a perfect location, stunning views, exceptional live water, a gorgeous contemporary estate, and an on-going parade of wildlife. Or, if you want to expand, there’s plenty of room for additional structures on site. The possibilities are endless, and with the auction, a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”



18730 Canyon Road, Sonoma, CA

Bid Online August 7-11

A serene retreat in enviable Sonoma Valley, 18730 Canyon Road will auction online next month in cooperation with Tim Freeman of Vanguard Properties. Previously offered for $18 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m excited to partner with Concierge Auctions. Having watched several sales that the firm has executed in San Francisco and Northern California over the last few years, it is clear that they are the leader in the space,” stated Scott Smith, seller. “We look forward to adding our sale to the list of successes in the area.”

With almost 60 acres of lush Sonoma Valley acreage surrounding an exquisite Mediterranean-style estate, 18730 Canyon Road is a luxurious statement home and peaceful retreat offering meandering paths that wind past ponds dotted with lily pads, mature forests, rose gardens, fountains, and a private stone chapel. This 3 bedroom home across 6,135 square feet provides ample space for both family and friends. Entertain guests with ease as the resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining space connect beautifully to the interior spaces through walls of arched French doors. A large custom kitchen and an airy open-plan layout provide function and flow to everyday life, while the master suite features a private balcony that beckons to relish the mountain, valley, and North Bay views. With a barn and fenced in equestrian facilities, possibilities abound for horse lovers and equestrian enthusiasts. Prime acreage, an impeccable estate, and endless amenities create the perfect playground for a dream Northern California escape.

“I’m simply thrilled at the opportunity to work with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this spectacular home,” stated Freeman. “This property is the epitome of Sonoma living. It boasts over 57 acres, equestrian facilities, and a resort-style pool for outdoor entertaining. We look forward to showcasing it to the firm’s global database of buyers and, ultimately, a successful auction.”



5741 Ka Hookui Place, Poipu, Kauai, HI

Bid Online August 28-September 01

Lava rock walls, intricate stonework, and many outdoor dining and lounging areas enhance this one-of-a-kind Kauai estate, which will auction online in cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Previously offered for $10.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Concierge Auctions. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we knew bringing this property to auction would not only enable our client a sale on his timeline, but will additionally showcase it to the firm's worldwide database of active buyers looking for a true tropical paradise,” stated Norman. “With over 40 transactions across Hawaii, we’re looking forward to yet again another successful sale.”

Tropical breezes flow through the centrally located “living lanai” with custom plantation-style doors on both sides. The infinity-edge pool and spa give way to spectacular 180-degree ocean views, above the impeccably landscaped and terraced property. From a well-appointed perch atop the private club community of Kukui’ula, the lush emerald landscape below extends out to touch the deep blue Pacific Ocean.

“The property is an absolute treasure, certainly one-of-kind on Kauai. The central gathering space is a covered lanai that opens on two sides, allowing the tropical breeze to blow through. Breathtaking 180-degrees views of coastline, the vast Pacific Ocean, and the golf course below are visible from your pool and much of the home,” stated Higgins. “The home exudes a feeling of a time gone by, while offering every modern amenity, along with the privacy and exclusivity that comes with living in such a prestigious community."



440 Spruce Ridge Lane, Aspen/Snowmass, CO

Bid Online August 4-7

440 Spruce Ridge Lane, a multi-level, ski-in/ski-out mountain retreat built for a luxurious indoor-outdoor lifestyle during all seasons, will auction next month in cooperation with Erik Cavarra of Engel & Völkers Snowmass. Previously offered for $9.7 million, this former vacation getaway to A-list celebrities and entertainers, will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I recommended our sellers consider the auction platform because the Concierge Auctions process allows sellers complete control over the sale of their property—from selecting their date of sale, to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency through the exposure cycle—Concierge Auctions is the best result to deliver market value with a defined date of sale,” said listing agent Erik Carvarra.

In harmony with its natural environment, the modern, light-filled escape is characterized with natural elements of stone, hardwood, and slate to create a warm, relaxed interior palette. Walls of glass with clerestory windows filter an abundance of sunlight throughout the interior to ensure spectacular views of the four seasons are never far. Entertaining is a way of life via a spacious outdoor patio, graced by French doors. Enjoy incredible mountain and valley views as far as the eye can see while the soundtrack of nature and falling water can be heard all around. A lower level, complete with wet-bar and a media/game room, creates the perfect spot for all-season amusement. When snow-packed slopes call, Snowmass’ family-friendly runs are accessed directly from the property, or head out for warm-weather adventures with over 50 miles of hiking and biking trails nearby.

“Offering a premier all-season mountain lifestyle, our home is a true Aspen-Snowmass showpiece, featuring ski-in/ski-out access and proximity to the Snowmass Ski Resort.” said seller Carol Ammon. “We’ve rented the home to a number of A-listers and celebrity clients in the past, and after many years enjoying our home, we are looking forward to downsizing and beginning this next phase of our lives.”



Additional properties include:

Maui Beach Place, Orchid, Kihei, Maui, HI

Bid Online Now Through July 15.

Previously Offered for $5.6M. Current Ask: $3.25M.

Selling No Minimum Bid, Separately or Collectively with Plumeria, in Cooperation with Dennis Rush of Elite Pacific Properties.

Maui Beach Place, Plumeria, Kihei, Maui, HI

Bid Online Now Through July 15.

Previously Offered for $3M. Current Ask: $1.7M.

Selling No Minimum Bid, Separately or Collectively with Orchid, in Cooperation with Dennis Rush of Elite Pacific Properties.

The Ledges at Espiritu, Residence 2, Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online Now Through July 16.

Previously Offered for $3.95M. Current Ask: $1.8M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Andrea Geisler of Del Mar Real Estate.

144 Castle Park Gate, Vail Valley, CO

Bid Online Now Through July 16.

Previously Offered for $4.245M. Current Ask: $3.05.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Tye Stockton and Tom Dunn of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive, Durango, CO

Bid Online Now Through July 16.

Previously Offered for $6.2M. Current Ask: $2.6M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Tom and Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty.

706 Park Lane, Montecito, CA

Bid Online Now Through July 20.

Previously Offered for $8.9M. Current Ask: $4.25M.

Selling in Cooperation with Kris Johnston of Engel & Völkers Santa Ynez.

724 N Pacific Street #4, North County San Diego, CA

Bid Online July 28-30.

Previously Offered for $2M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Robert Dudek of The Blu Summit Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Del Mar Carmel Valley.

8335 Kelso Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Bid Online July 28-31.

Previously Offered for $3.995M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Ray Carrano and Matt Frank of Premier Brokers International.

Teton Skyline, 655 N West Ridge Road, Jackson Hole, WY

Bid Online July 28-31.

Previously Offered for $5.95M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Phil Stevenson of The Clear Creek Group and Matt Faupel of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates.

40825 Sierra Maria Road, Murrieta/Temecula, CA

Bid Online July 29-31.

Previously Offered for $7.95M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Jennifer Teuton of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma County, CA

Bid Online July 29-31.

Never Before Offered for Sale. Currently Listed for $8.5M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Gregg Lynn and Sheri Morgensen of Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco.

10 Lorraine Avenue, New Jersey Shore, NJ

Bid Online August 11-13.

Previously Offered for $8.975M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Pat Guadagno of Burke & Manna Real Estate Agency.

