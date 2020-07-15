Route 11 Resurfacing Project Continues Next Week in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue next week in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Sunday, July 19, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue work on a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 from 400-feet east of the intersection of Route 11 and Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection of Route 11 and Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough. Work will also begin on the Interstate 80 on ramps at Exit 241. Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from mile marker 241B (Berwick exit) to mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) while work is being performed.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting.

HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays and changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

