Peters Launches Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC

PAC Will Raise Funds and Actively Support Pro-Law Enforcement Candidates and Causes

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and former Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District announces the launch of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC. The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC will raise money to support pro-law enforcement candidates and causes while targeting for removal those elected officials that do not support the rule of law. Peters believes this is critical as law enforcement officers around the nation are under an unrelenting, and too often literal, assault by leftist organizations calling to defund and abolish police departments. As progressive and weak politicians acquiesce in this onslaught, crime rates have soared with innocent citizens and law enforcement officers the victims. Peters believes that, now more than ever, it is essential to elect representation that supports law enforcement, the rule of law, and the safety and protection of citizens and business owners.

“As a former law enforcement officer, it sickens me to see politicians using the police as a scapegoat to score political points,” said Sam Peters. “They are endangering the public and undermining the Constitution and rule of law with their calls to defund and abolish the police. Enough is enough. We need leaders who will boldly stand with and support those that protect our communities. That is why I am launching the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

“It is time for America to make a stand against partisan politics that puts our safety and our country’s future at risk. It is critical that our elected officials support law enforcement and put the public’s safety ahead of political games,” continued Peters. “Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day. The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC will let them know we have their back.”

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force and former Law Enforcement Officer. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Peters founded Peters Family Insurance, a “Best of Las Vegas” winner, with two locations in Las Vegas. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College. He is also a graduate of the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College.

