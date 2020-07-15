LATRO Participates in TM Forum’s 5G Artificial Intelligence Industry Collaboration Project
LATRO is one of the key contributors to the project’s key controls built on Blockchain technologies
As we develop core capability in AI and Machine Learning technologies applied within RAFM, we seek to broaden our contribution to the telecom industry, adding value to the developing 5G ecosystem”EASTON, PA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO Services, Inc., a global leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solutions, announces its participation in the “AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G” and “Ecosystem Assurance” projects, part of the TM Forum’s Catalyst Program.
The TM Forum Catalyst Program seeks to drive industry innovation by fostering collaboration among its members which include telecommunications operators and solution vendors. The “AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G” Catalyst Project aims to demonstrate how digital service providers can use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within their business assurance solutions to ensure 5G and edge digital services operate and perform as expected. The project will use several API-based use cases — for customer experience, revenue assurance, credit management, churn management, fraud management and AI-based 5G slicing – to demonstrate how digital businesses in the 5G ecosystem can be protected.
“As we develop core capability in AI and Machine Learning technologies applied within the RAFM sector, we are seeking to broaden our contribution to the telecom industry, adding value to the developing 5G ecosystem and resulting digital services market,” says Donald Reinhart, LATRO’s Chief Technical and Operating Officer.
“Ecosystem Assurance” is a Mega Catalyst project with a vision to build a complete and trusted ecosystem where every telecom operator can engage with digital service partners seamlessly for provision and settlement of services. This Mega Catalyst explores how companies in traditional industries can be digitally transformed by abstracting and digitizing their products and services, leveraging IoT, LTE/5G, SDO, NFS, and other emerging technologies. The Mega Catalyst enables Industry 4.0 customers to place smart solutions in their shopping carts with zero-touch. Business Assurance is used in this Mega Catalyst to identify the required controls that assure the completeness, correctness and trust of the Marketplace, using the distributed ledger as an important data source for these controls.
LATRO was selected to participate in the “AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G” and “Ecosystem Assurance” Catalyst Project based on its experience, expertise, and demonstrated capability in the industry. LATRO joins the project with Champions BT, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and T-Mobile Netherlands as a Participant and will work with the project team toward implementation to be demonstrated at an upcoming TM Forum Digital Transformation series event.
About TM Forum
TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, including ten of the world’s top ten communications service providers that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. The association drives collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, TM Forum’s focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.
About LATRO
LATRO is the only RAFM solution provider to offer innovative solutions to telecom operators and national regulators worldwide - empowering them to beat the fraud on their networks, stop revenue leakages, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed RAFM KPIs and continuously protect their network and subscribers against the security and poor quality impacts due to fraud. LATRO’s out-of-the-box approach has enabled Communication Service Providers in over 60 countries to beat fraud before it occurs and protect revenue in near real-time.
For more details, visit www.latroservices.com
