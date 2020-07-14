» News » 2020 » Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts water festiv...

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts water festival event July 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 15, 2020 – Rock Bridge State Park invites the public to a water festival event at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at the park’s Gilbert Picnic Shelter.

Several local organizations will have displays and activities available for children and families to learn about and enjoy streams and water. Activities for participants will include catching and learning about aquatic animals in the stream (nets and assistance provided), viewing a box turtle, and learning about what strange things pollute local rivers. This free event is recommended for ages 4 years and up. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Guided hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants can reserve a spot on the hike by calling 573-449-7402 in advance. The two hikes will feature Virginia Trauth, who will speak about her on-going erosion prevention research, and Lynne Hooper, Boone County’s urban hydrologist, who will speak about water quality research findings for local streams. Hikes will each be one mile long on park trails and will include a visit to Little Bonne Femme Creek.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as indoor programming, and may be required by local orders.

This event is co-sponsored by Boone County Stormwater, Missouri Stream Teams, Missouri River Relief, Missouri Department of Conservation and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 South Highway 163, Columbia. For more information about the event, call 573-449-7402.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

