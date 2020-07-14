Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC to offer free virtual hummingbird program July 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hummingbirds fascinate humans for a variety of reasons. The way these tiny birds hover at feeders and dart back and forth makes them a favorite of many people.

People who want to learn more about these unique birds should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Hummingbird Basics.” MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center staff will offer this program July 21 from 10-10:30 a.m. People can learn about these birds’ life cycles and why, in the upcoming weeks, hummingbirds will be looking for feeders as they ravenously feed to store up energy for their long migrations in the fall. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173682

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 South Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. The nature center building and facilities are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, but the area’s three-mile network of trails is open to the public.

