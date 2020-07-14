Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,244 in the last 365 days.

I-81 South is closed in Luzerne County

Dunmore – I-81 south is closed in Luzerne County between Exit 175B (315 North/ Dupont) to Exit 170 (Bear Creek/Wilkes-Barre) due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured to Exit’s 175 and 178 to SR 315 South.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.  

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

You just read:

I-81 South is closed in Luzerne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.