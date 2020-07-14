Dunmore – I-81 south is closed in Luzerne County between Exit 175B (315 North/ Dupont) to Exit 170 (Bear Creek/Wilkes-Barre) due to a crash. Traffic is being detoured to Exit’s 175 and 178 to SR 315 South.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4